Deadliest mishap ever in India; series of collisions led to spike in fatalities

Our Correspondent
Published: June 03, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Rescue operation being conducted after four coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed after a head-on collision with a goods train in Balasore district on Friday evening. Photo: PTI

Bhubaneswar: The Balasore triple train crash that shocked the nation is the deadliest one in recent times. Three trains were involved in the horrific accident that resulted in the deaths of over 233 people and left 900 injured.

Passenger trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed on adjacent tracks within minutes of each mishap. The first train derailed at 7:20 pm on Friday.

The initial information received is that the first accident occurred when the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, derailed near Bahanaga Bazar station. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which came on the next track, rammed into these coaches. The Coromandel Express, which derailed under the impact of the collision, overturned into a goods train stationed nearby.

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 800 people were trapped on the track after the accident. Local people, police, railway officials, and the National Disaster Response Force worked hard to get the trapped people out. Many were in critical condition while being taken to the hospital.

The train that left Shalimar station in West Bengal at 3:30 pm on Friday was involved in the accident. The train reached the Balasore station at 6:30 pm. Later, it got involved in the accident near Bahanaga station around 7:20 pm. This train was supposed to reach the Chennai railway station at 4:50 pm on Saturday.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout