Bhubaneswar: The Balasore triple train crash that shocked the nation is the deadliest one in recent times. Three trains were involved in the horrific accident that resulted in the deaths of over 233 people and left 900 injured.

Passenger trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yashwantpur-Howrah Express derailed on adjacent tracks within minutes of each mishap. The first train derailed at 7:20 pm on Friday.

The initial information received is that the first accident occurred when the Yashwantpur-Howrah Express train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, derailed near Bahanaga Bazar station. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, which came on the next track, rammed into these coaches. The Coromandel Express, which derailed under the impact of the collision, overturned into a goods train stationed nearby.

Over 800 people were trapped on the track after the accident. Local people, police, railway officials, and the National Disaster Response Force worked hard to get the trapped people out. Many were in critical condition while being taken to the hospital.

The train that left Shalimar station in West Bengal at 3:30 pm on Friday was involved in the accident. The train reached the Balasore station at 6:30 pm. Later, it got involved in the accident near Bahanaga station around 7:20 pm. This train was supposed to reach the Chennai railway station at 4:50 pm on Saturday.