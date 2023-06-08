Thane: In a gruesome incident, a 36-year-old woman was hacked to death by her live-in partner here on Wednesdday.

The body of Saraswati Vaidya, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56); the couple has been residing in the flat since the last three years, a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station said.

Police were alerted by local residents who complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat, he said. A team rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of the woman which was cut into several pieces, said the official.

He said police have taken into custody two suspects and they are being interrogated. The official did not reveal the identity of the suspects or a possible motive behind the murder. A probe was underway.

This is the second ghastly murder of a woman reported from the region this week, besides the killing of Shraddha Walkar, who hails from the neighbouring Palghar district, in Delhi in November 2022. Last weekend, a woman's body was chopped into two pieces and dumped near the Uttan Beach in adjoining Bhayander town.

(With PTI and IANS inputs)