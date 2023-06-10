Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of NCP

New Delhi: In a significant move, veteran politician Sharad Pawar declared Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday. The announcement came during the grand celebration of the party's 25th anniversary, commemorating its establishment in 1999 by Pawar and P A Sangma.



The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar's offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

(With PTI inputs)