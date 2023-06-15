New Delhi: Delhi police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court pertaining to the sexual harassment charges levelled by country's ace athletes against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, news agencies reported.

The police also sought at the Patiala House court quashing of a sexual harassment case against Singh filed by a minor wrestler.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

The court set aside the matter for further consideration on July 4.

On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

The nation's ace athletes - especially Olympic medal winning women wrestlers - have accused the WFI chief of sexual assault. They want him arrested and have been staging a protest at the national capital. Just days ago the wrestlers temporarily suspended their stir after assurances offered during their meeting with Union sports minister Anurag Thakur.

(With PTI inputs.)