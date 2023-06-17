Toddler wakes up earlier than parents, falls to death from 8th-floor flat in Noida

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2023 09:10 AM IST
The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place around 5.45 am on Friday. Photo: Canva

Noida: A five-year-old boy died allegedly after he fell off the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment in a high-rise group housing society here on Friday, police said.

The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place around 5.45 am at the Hyde Park society in Sector 78 under Sector 113 police station limits, they said.

"The family members told the police that sometimes the child would wake up earlier than others and roam around in the house. Today, the child went to the balcony where some planters are kept and above that is the balcony grill where from he fell down," a police spokesperson said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The child was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71 but did not survive, he said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout