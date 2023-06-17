Senthil Balaji to continue in TN cabinet without portfolio

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has issued an order declaring that minister V Senthil Balaji who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate will continue in the cabinet without portfolio.



Governor R N Ravi on Friday re-allocated the portfolios held by arrested state Minister V Senthil Balaji, on the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin but "has not agreed" to the minister continuing in the cabinet, the Raj Bhavan said.

Later, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order re-allocating the portfolios.

"Order has also been issued for Mr V Senthil Balaji to continue as Minister Without Portfolio," an official release said.

Ravi had earlier opposed Balaji's continuing in the Stalin-led cabinet as he was facing criminal proceedings.

The Governor "has not agreed to Thiru V Senthil Balaji continuing any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody," it said.

However, the government release said the portfolios held by Balaji were being re-allocated to Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy due to his "health condition."

On Stalin's recommendations, the Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development portfolio held by Balaji has been allocated to Finance Minister Thennarasu, the release said.

Further, the subjects Prohibition and Excise, Molasses held by Balaji has been allocated to Housing and Urban Development Minister Muthusamy.

Thennarau and Muthusamy will hold the new portfolios in addition to their existing ones.

Meanwhile, a local court here on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8 days of custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency on June 14.

Balaji's counsel A Saravanan said the court has made it clear to the ED that Balaji cannot be shifted out of the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment for a heart-related issue.

Balaji appeared before the court through video conferencing.

Saravanan told reporters the court granted 8 days custody of Balaji to ED and told the agency that he shall not be shifted out of the Kauvery Hospital where he is undergoing treatment now,

The court was informed Balaji was set to undergo bypass surgery in "3-5 days," and certain drugs he has been prescribed have been stopped to facilitate the procedure.

The next course of action will be taken based on consultations with senior advocates, he added.

Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently hospitalised.

The portfolio reallocation comes a day after the ruling DMK accused Ravi of not accepting Stalin's recommendation to do so.

