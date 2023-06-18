Two women killed as unidentified men open fire in Delhi's RK Puram

Delhi: Two sisters were shot dead by unidentified assailants at Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram PS limits here on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29).

According to reports, the two sisters suffered bullet injuries while trying to save their brother from the assailants. They were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed during the course of treatment.

A senior police official said that they received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, RK Puram.

The official stated that soon after receiving the call, they dispatched a team to the crime scene.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants," said the police.

The official mentioned that initially a case of attempted murder, read with sections of the Arms Act, was registered in this regard. Following the death of the two women, police added section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the case.

Further details are awaited.

(With IANS inputs)