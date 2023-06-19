Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions in five districts on Monday following the incessant rains here.

A holiday was declared for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

The overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Many international flights were diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru on Monday morning and the departure of several flights were delayed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

The Met department has predicted water logging in low lying areas and blockage of roads in light of the heavy rainfall.