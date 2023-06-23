Leopard drags 3-year-old boy into forest from Tirupati temple

Tirupati: A leopard attacked a three-year-old child, who was visiting the temple with his family in Tirupati, and dragged him into a nearby forest on Thursday.

The animal attacked the child near the 7th mile of the footpath at the temple.

The leopard which was on the prowl attacked the child and dragged him into the forest. When the devotees and guards raised a ruckus and threw stones, the feline abandoned the child.

The critically injured child was shifted to Tirupati Devaswom Hospital and later to Padmavati Hospital.