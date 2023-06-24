Leopard, who attacked 3-year-old in Tirupati, captured

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Saturday captured the leopard that attacked a three-year-old child at the Tirupati temple.

The leopard was captured with the help of a cage trap set by forest officials. The animal is one-and-half years of age.

The leopard had attacked the boy, who was visiting the temple with his family in Tirupati, and dragged him into a nearby forest on Thursday.

The animal attacked the child near the 7th mile of the footpath at the temple.

The leopard which was on the prowl attacked the child and dragged him into the forest. When the devotees and guards raised a ruckus and threw stones, the feline abandoned the child.

The critically injured child is currently undergoing treatment Padmavati Hospital.