Leopard, who attacked 3-year-old in Tirupati, captured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 09:04 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: IANS

Tirupati: The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Saturday captured the leopard that attacked a three-year-old child at the Tirupati temple.

The leopard was captured with the help of a cage trap set by forest officials. The animal is one-and-half years of age. 

The leopard had attacked the boy, who was visiting the temple with his family in Tirupati, and dragged him into a nearby forest on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The animal attacked the child near the 7th mile of the footpath at the temple.

The leopard which was on the prowl attacked the child and dragged him into the forest. When the devotees and guards raised a ruckus and threw stones, the feline abandoned the child.

The critically injured child is currently undergoing treatment Padmavati Hospital.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout