Heavy rain: Teen drowns in TN's Kuttalam waterfalls; Govt orders to avoid visiting Ooty

Nilgiris: Tamil Nadu is on high alert as heavy rain continued to batter the state leaving several places inundated and triggering accidents. The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in the flash floods at Kuttalam (Courtallam) waterfalls was recovered on Friday evening.

The deceased is Tirunelveli resident Aswin.

He drowned in the turbulent waters while taking a bath in the waterfalls. In the visuals, tourists were seen running helter and skelter when a sudden flash flood hit the waterfalls.

Nilgiris district authority imposed a travel ban on tourist places including Ooty from May 18 to 20 in view of the bad weather conditions.

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20.

"Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period,” she told reporters after chairing a meeting with officials of the Revenue, Police and Fire and Rescue Services department on rain preparedness. She said all the departments concerned were on standby.

Nearly 3,500 disaster response personnel and required equipment including earthmovers were on standby. About 450 temporary shelters have also been kept ready and people have also been asked to stay indoors.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu from May 17 to 22.

(With PTI inputs)