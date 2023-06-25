Cow vigilantism: Karnataka minister dares BJP to try it on Bakrid; 'will show power of Constitution'

Karnataka's Minister for Rural Development has dared the BJP to try cow vigilantism during Bakrid, reminding them his government's intention to use the 'power of Constitution'.

Priyank Kharge, a Cabinet Minister in the Congress government in Karnataka, reiterated the warning to cow vigilantes on Sunday.

Kharge was responding to BJP Karnataka that said the minister was 'abusing his power' by promoting illegal cow slaughter in the state and thereby violating the Constitution.

The BJP had shared a short video of Kharge's address to state police officers from a few days ago.

Kharge countered by telling the BJP to fire its social media team that "don’t understand Kannada, forget understanding the Constitution".

"Is BJP suggesting cow vigilantism is legal & the vigilantes of any kind should be encouraged to break the law? Try it my friends, Govt of Karnataka will show you the power of Constitution," tweeted Kharge.

Meanwhile, a lengthy video of Kharge's address, with subtitles in English, was tweeted by the National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV.

Congress, led by Siddaramaiah, had wrested power from BJP in Karnataka in the assembly elections in May.

Excerpts from Kharge's address:

"Bakrid is coming up. According to the law, all PSIs and DSPs please listen, people who do cow vigilantism saying we are from this dal, that dal, they don't know how much farmers are struggling.

If anybody wears a shawl and says we are from thid dal, from this organisation, if they take law in their own hands, kick them and put them behind bars.

Law is very clear, all transportation of livestock whether it is within city limits or in rural areas, if they have permission and documents, stop the harassment.

Will you sit in the police station after giving your work to them?

This harassment was started during the previous government term..."