Two goods trains collide in West Bengal, 12 bogies derailed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2023 10:23 AM IST Updated: June 25, 2023 11:27 AM IST
A loco pilot sustained minor injuries. Photo: Representational image/Manorama

Two goods trains collided in Bankura, Bengal on Sunday at 4 am. According to reports, one of the goods trains hit the other from behind, causing 12 wagons to derail. A loco pilot sustained minor injuries. Following the accident, trains on the Kharagpur – Bankura – Adra route have been halted. 14 trains are cancelled and three were diverted. More details are awaited.

The accident comes weeks after the triple train collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train Odisha's Balasore that claimed at least 288 lives and injured over 1,000 people.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout