Two goods trains collide in West Bengal, 12 bogies derailed

Two goods trains collided in Bankura, Bengal on Sunday at 4 am. According to reports, one of the goods trains hit the other from behind, causing 12 wagons to derail. A loco pilot sustained minor injuries. Following the accident, trains on the Kharagpur – Bankura – Adra route have been halted. 14 trains are cancelled and three were diverted. More details are awaited.

The accident comes weeks after the triple train collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train Odisha's Balasore that claimed at least 288 lives and injured over 1,000 people.