ACJ awards for journalism announced

Chennai: The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ)’s Awards for journalism were announced on Friday during a ceremony held on the ACJ Campus, with a three-member jury making the selections.

The Reporters’ Collective won the ACJ Investigative Journalism Award for a 3-part series titled ‘Forests for Profits’ by Tapasya and Nitin Sethi.

Akhilesh Pandey won the KP Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism for his story ‘Dangerous Waters’ published in The Caravan magazine. Sudip Maiti secured the Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for Photojournalism with his series ‘The hungry river in West Bengal eats up homes overnight’ published in Frontline magazine.

The awards jury was chaired by editor and columnist Rahul Jacob, who was accompanied by independent journalist and author Ammu Joseph, and constitutional lawyer and author Gautam Bhatia. The winner of the investigative journalism award received a trophy, a citation by the jury and Rs 2 lakh in prize money. The winners of the social impact award and the photojournalism awards received trophies, citations and Rs 1 lakh in prize money.

The Awards Committee received 275 entries from 101 news organisations and freelance journalists in four languages. The ACJ Awards for journalism, now in their 8th year, are presented each year by the Media Development Foundation and Asian College of Journalism to the best works of journalism from India.