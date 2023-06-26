Link PAN with Aadhaar now; last date June 30

New Delhi: The deadline for Indian citizens to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with 12-digit unique identity number — Aadhaar — is June 30, 2023, failing which the former will be rendered inoperative.

Currently, the two crucial documents can be linked by remitting a penalty of Rs 1,000.

If the PAN becomes inoperative, then the Income Tax Department won’t allow tax refunds. No interest for the refund will be given for the period when PAN is inactive. Also, such citizens will have to pay higher rates for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

If PAN turns invalid, one can link it with Aadhaar and reactivate it within 30 days by paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

However, those who are not Indian citizens and those who have crossed 80 years of age need not link the two cards.

To check whether you have linked the documents, visit the website www.incometax.gov.in and click the link ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. Then provide your PAN and Aadhaar card numbers. If linked, you will receive a message ‘Your PAN is already linked to Aadhaar’.

How to link PAN & Aadhaar?

1. Go to the website www.incometax.gov.in and click the link ‘Link Aadhaar’.

2. You can link the two documents by providing PAN and Aadhaar besides your name and mobile number. The details like name, date of birth, and gender given in both documents should be the same to link them. If there is any difference, then first it should be changed so that both cards have the same details.