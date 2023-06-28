Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP

Saharanpur (UP): Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband on Wednesday, police said.

Azad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband, they said, adding the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm near Union Circle under the Deoband Police station area.

"Police received a phone call about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot. The police team and his supporters took the injured to the nearby Community Centre from where he was referred to the district hospital," Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur Vipin Tada said.

"The crime scene has been examined by a forensic team. As per preliminary findings, four shots were fired at azad's vehicle. The assailants are said to be four or five in number," said the SSP, adding no complaint has been received.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. "A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to the hospital and his condition is stable."

Soon after azad, the chief of the azad Samaj Party, was admitted to the district hospital his supporters from nearby areas began gathering there and demanded Z+ security for him.

Police deployed additional force near the facility to tackle any situation even as officials at the state police headquarters said Director General of Police Vijay Kumar sought a detailed report from the Saharanpur police.

According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carried a Haryana registration number. "The borders of the district have been sealed and a massive operation to track the assailant and their vehicle has been launched," said Manglik, the SP city.

The officer added the Saharanpur Police has also reached out to its counterpart in adjoining districts to seek their support in the effort to nab the attackers.

The Samajwadi Party hit out at the state government over the incident, questioning the law and order situation under the BJP rule.

"The murderous attack on Chandrashekhar Azad, National President of Azad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by power is highly condemnable and cowardly act. When people's representatives are not safe under the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!" SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted the morale of criminals in the state is so high that they "have started breaking all their limits".

"The opposition in Uttar Pradesh is now the target of both the government and the criminals," he said in a tweet in Hindu.

He said the "deadly attack" on the Bhim Army chief is a commentary on the law and order situation in the state. "Wake up government!"

President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary tweeted in Hindi, "The murderous attack on Chandrashekhar Azad is a disturbing incident! I have faith that @BhimArmyChief will get well soon and continue on his chosen path!"