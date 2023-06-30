Rahul Gandhi calls for peace in Manipur, meets governor

Imphal: Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi visited Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey here on Friday and discussed the violent situation in the hill state after visiting the relief camps. Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi stated that Manipur needs peace and he is ready to take efforts to restore peace in the state.



"Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps and observed the shortage of food and medicines there. The government should work for this,” said Rahul Gandhi after meeting the governor.

The Congress leader also appealed to each citizen of Manipur to join hands for restoring peace in the state. He noted that the ongoing violence will not benefit the state.

During his second-day visit to the violence-hit state, Rahul met members of Manipur civil society organisations here and listened to their problems.

Among the different organisations that he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a civil society organization, representatives of the United Naga Council, the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, and prominent personalities including JNU professor Bimol A.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited two relief camps at Moirang in Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

On Thursday, he visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by helicopter. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to bring a healing touch to local communities.