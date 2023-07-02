Two killed as unidentified gunmen exchange fire in Manipur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Security personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse miscreants amid fresh violence in Imphal. Photo: PTI

Imphal: At least two "village volunteers" were killed in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Bishnupur district, police said.

The incident took place in Khoijumantabi village late on Sunday night when the "village volunteers" were guarding the area in a makeshift bunker, a police officer said.

Heavy exchange of fire was underway till filing of this report, he said, adding casualties are likely to go up.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. 

(With PTI inputs)

