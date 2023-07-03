Mumbai: Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.



Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP national spokesperson Clyde claimed that Ajit Pawar doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.

Party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday, he added.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Patil said these MLAs of the NCP "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved". "Many are in touch with us", he said.

Meanwhile, sources cited a letter submitted to Raj Bhavan to claim that Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy CM in the Shiv Sene-BJP-led government enjoys the support of more than 40 MLAs and over six of nine MLCs of his party.

"Ajit Pawar has the support of more than 40 MLAs and more than six MLCs. A letter of support of these legislators was given to Raj Bhavan," a source had told PTI.

Addressing reporters after taking oath as deputy CM, Ajit Pawar had maintained that there was no split in the NCP and that they would contest all future elections on the NCP's name and symbol.

"All the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the government," he had claimed.

Ajit Pawar's uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said some people whose names are on the list (of BJP) had called him to inform that they were invited (to Mumbai) and their signatures were taken.

"They said their stand as (MLAS) of NCP is different," he added.

NCP working president Supriya Sule on Sunday said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity.

(With PTI inputs)