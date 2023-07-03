Unidentified flying object seen over PM Modi's home; nothing suspicious, say police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 10:29 AM IST Updated: July 03, 2023 11:51 AM IST
New Delhi: The police said that an "unidentified flying object" was reportedly seen over the prime minister's residence in central Delhi on Monday morning.

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence, police said.

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

"An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

