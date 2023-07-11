Students' lives are at stake, says Justice Katju on Malabar's Plus 1 admission crisis

Malappuram: Criticising the Kerala Government over the severe shortage of Plus 1 seats in Malappuram district, former Supreme Court Justice Markandeya Katju said the authorities are playing with students' lives.

Katju's sharp comments came while addressing the gathering at the 'Vijayathilakkam' ceremony to honour students who secured A plus in all subjects in SSLC in Malappuram constituency.

He was sharing the stage with Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer.

"What is the government doing if they cannot provide opportunities for children to learn? Those who cannot solve the problem should resign and go home. Students' lives are at stake. And yet you are sitting as Speaker and Chief Minister. If the problem is not resolved, I will campaign against the ruling party in the next election," Katju said.

Thousands of students are stuck in Malabar without getting admission to Plus 1 despite clearing the examination.

Due to errors in the admission criteria, even those students who have obtained A-plus and A-one grades in all subjects cannot get admission in their preferred streams.

In Malappuram district, where the shortage of seats is the most severe, out of 81,022 applicants, only 34,183 have received allotment so far. This includes students who have secured A+ in all subjects.

In the district, 13,438 reserved seats are left for allotment. Even if the management and community quota seats in aided schools and seats in unaided schools are added, 12,816 applicants will not get admission to colleges in the district, according to the figures presented in a recent meeting of the District Development Committee of the Higher Secondary Section.