New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the bail plea of former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid after the Delhi Police sought more time to file a counter-affidavit

Khalid, who has been under arrest for his alleged involvement in the Delhi violence since September 2020, is awaiting his trial.

Khalid plea challenges the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail last year.

During the brief hearing, the counsel for the Delhi police sought more time to file a counter-affidavit. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, protested, saying, "What counter is there to file? It's a bail plea. The man is in custody for two years and eleven months."

Now the court will hear the case again on July 24.

Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.

(With inputs from Live Law)