Raped and attacked with acid, 18-yr-old Dalit woman's body found dumped in well in Rajasthan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 09:34 AM IST Updated: July 14, 2023 10:49 AM IST
The family members have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya

Jaipur: The body of an 18-year-old Dalit woman was found inside a well in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday. She was allegedly raped and attacked with acid.

Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, and the woman's family members staged a sit-in outside the hospital where the body has been kept for postmortem.

The family members have demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job.

Nadauti SHO Babu Lal said the woman, a resident of Mohanpura of Todabhim area, had gone missing on Wednesday. Her family members in a complaint has said that she was kidnapped and later murdered, the officer said.

While speaking to reporters, BJP leader Meena claimed that the woman was abducted, raped and killed.

(With PTI inputs)

