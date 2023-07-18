26 Opposition parties form INDIA against NDA

Twenty-six Opposition parties have formed an alliance aimed at challenging the ruling NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance will be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and an 11-member coordination committee will be established for effective coordination.

The announcement was made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru.

The alliance will focus on fighting against the ideology of the BJP and addressing issues such as unemployment and wealth disparity.

The alliance plans to prepare an action plan outlining its ideology and programmes.

A common secretariat will be set up in Delhi for campaign management, and specific committees will be formed for various issues.

Opposition demand

The opposition parties have demanded the implementation of a caste census in India. The parties also aim to defeat hatred and violence against minorities and address rising crimes against women, Dalits, tribals, and Kashmiri Pandits.



In their 'Samuhik Sankalp (joint resolution)' released after the formation of INDIA, they expressed concerns about the assault on the Constitution and the constitutional rights of democratically elected state governments.

"We must build a fair economy with a strong and strategic public sector as well as a competitive and flourishing private sector, in which the spirit of enterprise is fostered and given every opportunity to expand. The welfare of Kisan and Khet Mazdur should always get the highest priority," the resolution said.

They further criticised the BJP for undermining the federal structure of the polity, misusing agencies against political rivals, and denying the needs of non-BJP ruled states.

The parties also pledged to address the economic crisis, prioritise the welfare of farmers and labourers, and foster both the public and private sectors.

They called for peace and reconciliation in Manipur.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallukarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra along with presidents and leaders of several parties attended the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)