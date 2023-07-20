'Police gave us to the mob,' says survivor from disturbing Manipur video

In a startling revelation made to a newspaper, a survivor of sexual assault in Manipur has alleged that the police gave a free hand to the mob.

The allegation published by the Indian Express, comes a day after a disturbing video of two women being paraded naked and molested by a mob in Manipur surfaced.

Meanwhile, NDTV has claimed that the teenaged brother of one of the survivors was murdered by the mob on the same day the women were raped.

Quoting one of the survivors, a woman in her 20s, who was allegedly 'gangraped in broad daylight', the news report says: "The police were there with the mob which was attacking our village. The police picked us up from near home and took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police."

Another woman, in her 40s, was also paraded naked by the mob. The disturbing nature of the video prompted the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to take it down from social media.

The survivors belong to the Kuki-Zomi community in the northeastern state that has been witnessing widespread violence since May 3.

The women filed a complaint on May 18 detailing the brutal assaults they were subjected to on May 4.

The report says the women had fled to a forest after their village in the Kangpokpi district was attacked by a mob.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident has embarrassed 140 crore Indians.

At least 160 persons have been killed in the ethnic violence involving the Kuki and Meitei tribes in Manipur.