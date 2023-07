Manipur issue continues to disrupt Parliament, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed a heated argument between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC's Derek O'Brien, leading to a one-hour adjournment on Monday. The disagreement arose over the party affiliations of individuals submitting notices on the Manipur issue.

Dhankhar read out the names of the MPs and the political parties they are affiliated with while detailing the 11 notices received under rule 176, mostly from treasury benches, seeking short-duration discussions over violence in states ranging from Rajasthan to Manipur.

But when he started to read out the notices received under rule 267 from MPs of opposition parties who sought to set aside the business of the day to take up the Manipur issue, he did not mention the party affiliations.

O'Brien asked the chairman to also mention the parties of the MPs who had given notices under rule 267, just like he did for MPs giving notices under rule 176.

Dhankhar asked O'Brien to take his seat but the TMC leader was not in a relenting mood.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023. Photo: PTI

O'Brien also found support from his fellow MPs.

"You are challenging the Chair," Dhankhar remarked before adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours.

(With PTI inputs.)