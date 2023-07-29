Fire at cracker shop kills 5 in Tamil Nadu, 20 injured

Krishnagiri: Five people died in a fire at a private firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri on Saturday. Around 20 people were injured.

The accident occurred at the shop on the road to the Murugan Temple in Krishnagiri's Pasiyapetta on Saturday. The injured were admitted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

More than three nearby houses were damaged in the explosion of firecrackers. According to reports, many are trapped between the buildings. As some of them are seriously injured, the death toll is likely to rise further.

Firefighters are trying to douse the fire.