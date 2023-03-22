Malayalam
8 dead, several injured in explosion at TN firecracker unit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 22, 2023 03:27 PM IST Updated: March 22, 2023 04:00 PM IST
TN firecracker unit
Firefighters try to douse fire in the firecracker manufacturing unit. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama News
Tamil Nadu: Eight people including two women were killed in a major explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Around 13 people were injured in the accident.

Sources claimed that the fire accident took place when raw materials in the manufacturing unit caught fire.

The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital. Police said that 25 persons were working in the unit when the explosion took place Wednesday afternoon.

Four Units of fire force reached the unit and doused the fire. More information on the explosion are awaited.
(With inputs from IANS)

