New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) appeal against the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant an interim stay on the CBI probe against deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar in a corruption case.

The court stated that it will not interfere and granted CBI the option to request the Karnataka High Court for a speedy disposal of the case.

The case dates back to 2017 when Shivakumar was raided by the Income Tax Department, leading to investigations by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequently, the CBI.

The high court had questioned the progress of the investigation over the past two years and stayed the proceedings until the next hearing.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court stayed CBI proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar. The court also pointed out that the cases registered against Shivakumar were from 2020.

The HC has also directed the probe agency to submit an action-taken report in the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Income Tax Department raided Shivakumar in 2017. Based on the information provided by the I-T department, the Enforcement Directorate too started its probe against him.

Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against the Congress' Karnataka unit president. The sanction came on September 25, 2019, and the FIR was filed on October 3, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)