Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

PTI
Published: August 05, 2023 11:08 AM IST
PTI08_02_2023_000268A
Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel. Photo: Representational image/PTI
Topic | India

Imphal: Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district late night on Friday, police said.

The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district, police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had moved to their residences in Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved," police said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, police said.

"Heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants was going on at nearby Phougakchao and in the vicinity of Kwakta," they said.

On August 4, Manipur police said a joint security force conducted an operation in the Koutruk hill range and destroyed as many as seven illegal bunkers.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour general strike called by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.  

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.