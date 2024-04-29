Malayalam
7-month-old baby falls off 4th floor in Chennai, miraculously rescued

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 01:12 PM IST
Chennai kid rescue
Kanmani Anbodu... The dramatic rescue operation at a flat near Avadi, in Chennai. 1) The baby fell onto a sheet on the parapet of the second floor, with people gathering below the apartment. 2) Individuals attempted to retrieve the baby through a ground floor window, with a thick bed sheet positioned below for safety. 3) Hariprasad (wearing a white vest) climbs up and skillfully grabs the baby with one hand. 4) The baby was brought down safely to the others with great care. Photo: Manorama
Topic | India

Chennai: In a miraculous escape, a seven-month-old baby survived a fall from the fourth floor of a flat near Avadi here due to the timely intervention of some good neighbours. Neighbours rescued the baby, who remained on a metal sheet above the parapet of the second floor for more than 15 minutes.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the balcony of the 4th floor of the P2 Block of VGN Stafford apartment in Tirumullawayal near Avadi. The baby slipped from its mother's grasp while she was feeding it.

Witnessing the baby falling onto the sheet above the second-floor parapet, residents in the neighbouring flat reacted with screams and rushed to the scene. They quickly spread a bed sheet below as a safety measure and took all necessary precautions to ensure the baby’s rescue. Meanwhile, a courageous young man named Hariprasad climbed onto a first-floor window and safely retrieved the baby into his arms.

Relatives confirmed that despite the fall, the baby sustained no injuries and remained in good health. It was taken to a nearby private hospital, where the medical professionals conducted a thorough medical examination to ensure the baby had no injury.

The Avadi Police said that they have not received any official complaint regarding the incident so far. However, they will investigate based on the footage circulated on social media.

