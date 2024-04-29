7-month-old baby falls off 4th floor in Chennai, miraculously rescued

Chennai: In a miraculous escape, a seven-month-old baby survived a fall from the fourth floor of a flat near Avadi here due to the timely intervention of some good neighbours. Neighbours rescued the baby, who remained on a metal sheet above the parapet of the second floor for more than 15 minutes.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the balcony of the 4th floor of the P2 Block of VGN Stafford apartment in Tirumullawayal near Avadi. The baby slipped from its mother's grasp while she was feeding it.

Witnessing the baby falling onto the sheet above the second-floor parapet, residents in the neighbouring flat reacted with screams and rushed to the scene. They quickly spread a bed sheet below as a safety measure and took all necessary precautions to ensure the baby’s rescue. Meanwhile, a courageous young man named Hariprasad climbed onto a first-floor window and safely retrieved the baby into his arms.

Dramatic rescue of a toddler in #Chennai! Good samaritans came together to save the seven-month-old baby who accidentally slipped from the fourth floor and landed on a window porch. The incident took place at a high-rise apartment society in Thirumullaivoyal. #Tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/ALqB4r1xaz — Dilip Kumar (@P_ddilipkumar) April 28, 2024

Relatives confirmed that despite the fall, the baby sustained no injuries and remained in good health. It was taken to a nearby private hospital, where the medical professionals conducted a thorough medical examination to ensure the baby had no injury.

The Avadi Police said that they have not received any official complaint regarding the incident so far. However, they will investigate based on the footage circulated on social media.