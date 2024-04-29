Rajasthan native nabbed for murder of Malayali couple in Avadi; spat over Gpay likely motive

Chennai: A Rajashtan native was nabbed for the murder of a Malayali couple at their residence in Muthapudupet, Avadi here on Sunday night. The suspect's phone was found near the victims' bodies. The deceased identified as Sivan Nair, a Siddha doctor, and his wife Prasannakumari were found with slit throats at their home. Sivan Nair was an ex-serviceman and Prasannakumari was a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya school teacher.

Though initial reports indicated that the couple was killed during a robbery attempt at the residence, the police have not confirmed this. Sivan Nair was operating a clinic adjacent to his residence at Muthapudupet Gandhinagar. According to reports, the suspect who was a patient at the clinic entered into an altercation with the doctor over a payment made via GPay. The accused killed the man and his wife following this.

The neighbours intimated the police about the incident on hearing a huge commotion from the house. However, by the time law enforcement arrived at the scene, the perpetrators had fled.

The police are investigating the matter. The victims' bodies have been shifted to the government hospital for autopsy.