NDA ally Kuki People's Alliance snaps ties with BJP-led govt in Manipur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 06, 2023 09:22 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Imphal: NDA ally Kuki People's Alliance (KPA) on Sunday announced the withdrawal of the party's support from the BJP government in Manipur.

In a letter to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA president Tongmang Haokip informed about the party's decision to snap ties with the Biren Singh-led government in Manipur, where ethnic rioting since the last three months has claimed more than 160 lives.

"After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous.

"Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void," Haokip said in the letter.

In the 60-member House, the KPA has two MLAs - Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat.

The BJP has 32 members in the Manipur Assembly, and it has the support of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.

The opposition legislators include seven from the NPP, five from the Congress and six from JD(U).

(With PTI inputs)

