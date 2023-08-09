Home Minister Amit Shah says deaths reducing in Manipur, no need to add oil to fire

Home Minister Amit Shah said the violence in Manipur that has been raging for nearly 100 days was reducing gradually.

Speaking at a no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue, Shah said the death rate in the ethnic clashes there has dropped.

"There were 107 people killed (in Manipur) in May, 30 were killed in June, 15 were killed in July. Out of the 107 people killed in May, 68 people were killed on May 3, 4 and 5. What I want to say here is that violence is reducing gradually and we should not add oil to fire," Shah said.

The Home Minister has claimed that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi, which was heavily criticised by the Opposition for failing to contain the violence in Manipur, is concerned about the northeastern states.

"PM Modi has visited northeast more than 50 times in the last nine years. This shows that Northeast is part of our country. They are questioning us over Northeast, when they themselves did nothing for the region," he said.

Shah claimed that he was ready for a discussion on Manipur from day one, but "they only wanted to protest"." Had they been unsatisfied with my discussion, then they could have asked the PM to speak,” he said.

"I agree with the opposition's claim that there has been excessive violence in Manipur. In fact, we are more hurt than them (opposition). Such incidents have happened there that we should be ashamed as a society."

Shah said he was holding separate talks with members of Meitei and Kuki communities. "I want to appeal with folded hands to both Meitei and Kuki communities to shun violence and hold talks with the government," he said.