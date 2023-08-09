For PM Modi, Manipur is not a part of India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consider Manipur a part of India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

The former Congress President began his speech by expressing gratitude for reinstating him as MP. Rahul Gandhi's membership was recently restored following a Supreme Court direction.

“Perhaps I caused you trouble when I spoke the last time because I focused on Adani,” he said.

He added, “But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani.”

"A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our Prime Minister has not visted the state to this day. For him, Manipur is not a part of India. The BJP has divided Manipur," Rahul said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday. The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the Opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Gandhi returned to a rousing welcome in Parliament on Monday afternoon soon after the Lok Sabha revoked his disqualification as member after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case in which he was awarded a maximum two year sentence.



(With PTI inputs)