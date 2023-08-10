Oppn walks out in protest during PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion

In protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to talk about Manipur for a large part of his speech, Opposition MPs walked out.

They protested while Modi was replying to the no-confidence motion.

After the walkout, Modi said that had the opposition agreed to allow Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about Manipur, they could have had a longer discussion about the situation in the northeastern state.

"Yesterday, Amit bhai spend two hours talking about Manipur. But they do not want to listen to him," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha. Photo: PTI

Talking about the situation in Manipur, Modi said the violence started after the court verdict, referring to the ruling by the Manipur High Court providing scheduled tribes status to the Meitei community.



Modi said the Centre and the state are working together to bring the perpetrators of the crimes in Manipur will be brought to justice. We hope that a new peaceful day will arise soon in the state. I want to tell the people of Manipur and the nation that peace will come to the state and we are with you. This House is with you," he said.