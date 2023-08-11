Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended for repeated misconduct, investigation pending

New Delhi: The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended for "repeated misconduct" on Thursday. He will remain suspended till the privileges committee submit a report on the pending investigation on the matter.

The resolution for Chowdhury's suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi saying he disturbed the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers spoke. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

Certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches following the resolution for suspension by the parliamentary affairs minister.

Later, speaking with reporters Chowdhury said he had not insulted PM Modi.

"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," the Congress leader in Lok Sabha said.

"PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he said.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said, "First time for speaking against Modi, largest opposition (party) leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended. Unbelievable. Undemocratic. Condemn the autocracy."

Speaking in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi said, "It has become habitual for him (Adhir) and it has become most unfortunate. He is the leader of the Congress party, which is the largest party in the opposition in this House. Despite repeated warnings he has not improved himself."

"Always in his debate he makes these baseless charges, he tries to lower the dignity of the government. There are no facts in his arguments and he never apologises. Today also, we demanded that he apologise. He did the same thing when the home minister was speaking," Joshi said.

Pralhad Joshi moved the resolution which stated that "this House, having taken note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard of the House and authority of the chair, resolves that the matter of misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be further referred to the to Committee of Privileges of the house for further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from service of the House till the committee submits its report".

The opposition had earlier walked out of the House when the prime minister was replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, complaining that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech.

Speaker Om Birla said the conduct of Chowdhury and BJP MP Virendra Singh during Thursday's debate was not as per the dignity of the House.

BJP MP Singh then apologised to the chair.