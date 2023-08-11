Over 2.4 lakh Indians surrendered passports in last 8 years, admits govt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2023 03:49 PM IST
Indian passport. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: As many as 2,46,580 Indians surrendered passports from 2014 to 2022 across India, according to data provided by the government in Rajya Sabha.

Delhi has the highest number of Indians who surrendered their passport – 60,414.

In Punjab, 28,117 people surrendered passports during the period while the numbers in Gujarat, Goa and Kerala were 22,300, 18,610 and 16,247, respectively.

RELATED ARTICLES

The state-wise number of Indians who surrendered passports were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question.
The total number of Indians who surrendered their passports from 2014 to 2022 stood at 2,46,580, he said.

According to the data furnished by the minister, over 24,000 Indians surrendered their passports in over 35 countries during the period 2019-2022.

(With PTI inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout