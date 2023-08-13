Malayalam
Modi govt has rendered country's health system 'sick': Kharge

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2023 03:02 PM IST
PTI10_09_2022_000314B
Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government has made the nation's healthcare system "sick" with even AIIMS facilities grappling with shortage of doctors and staff.

The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's "farewell".

Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.

"Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!" the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mr. Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman BharatYour government has made the country's health system sick," Kharge alleged.

"The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!" he said.

(With PTI inputs)

