3 killed, 59 injured as giant hoarding collapses over fuel station in Mumbai

PTI
Published: May 13, 2024 07:30 PM IST Updated: May 13, 2024 08:38 PM IST
Screengrabs from a video showing the billboard collapsing over a fuel station in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
Topic | India

Mumbai: At least three people were killed and 59 others sustained injuries on Monday when a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind, while 100 others are feared trapped, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm near Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, an official said. Personnel of the fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has joined the rescue operation, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

Cranes and (gas) cutters have also reached the spot for rescue operation, he said. "The injured persons were rushed to civic-run Rajawadi Hospital," the official said.

