New TRAI norms to address complaints on call drops, delay in getting OTPs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is bringing new guidelines for ensuring Quality of Services (QoS) for phone calls and internet services. According to the new draft regulations companies will have to increase their quality of services.

TRAI on Friday issued its consultation paper on 'Review of Quality-of-Service Standards for Access Services (Wireless and Wireline) and Broadband Services.'



According to TRAI, after the rollout of 5G services in India there has been several complaints from subscribers regarding call drops and other network-related issues.



One-time password (OTP) SMS services will also have new QoS standards since there has been complaints about not receiving SMS on time. According to the draft regulation a consumer should receive SMS within 20 seconds.

TRAI has proposed to have single regulation dealing with QoS standards for all voice and data services irrespective of their access medium. Accordingly, present three regulations are proposed to be merged into single regulation.

The authority has issued a consultation paper for seeking comments from 'stakeholders'. Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders latest by 20th September 2023. Counter-comments can be submitted by 5th October 2023.

The consultation paper has been published on TRAI's website.