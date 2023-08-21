Chandrayaan-3's lander module establishes two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 05:33 PM IST
A view of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023 in this screengrab from a video released August 6, 2023. ISRO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module established two way communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter around the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Chandrayaan-2 is India's lunar mission which was launched in 2019, whose lander however lost communication even after the successful orbit and de-orbit manoeuvers towards the Moon.

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated landing of India's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's surface, it has successfully completed all five orbit manoeuver steps and two deboosting manoeuvers, bringing it much closer to the lunar surface. The ISRO is all set to live broadcast the landing of its lunar spacecraft which is scheduled for August 23 and the live telecast will be available starting from Monday at 5.20 pm. 

