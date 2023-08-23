Modi says India's successful moon mission has made 'global south' capable of bigger feats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandrayaan-3 completing a success lunar landing was a message to fellow nations that make the 'global south' that they can "aspire for the moon and beyond".

Delivering a video message from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit, Modi hailed the scientists of India's space agency, ISRO, for putting India on the moon's surface.

"India's successful moon mission is not just India's alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India's G20 presidency. Our approach of one earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe," said Modi.

The prime minister said the moon mission was based on India's 'human-centric approach' because of which "this success belongs to all of humanity and it will help moon missions of other countries in the future".

"I'm confident all the countries in the world, including those from the global south are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the moon and beyond," Modi said.

Having become the first country to land on moon's south pole, India will now attempt for bigger goals said the prime minister. "We have planned big for the future. Soon, ISRO will launch the Aditya L1 mission to study the layers of sun. Then, even Venus won't be beyond our reach."