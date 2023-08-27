Rolls-Royce-oil tanker crash: SIT issues notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu for rash driving

Nuh (Haryana): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the accident in which a Rolls-Royce rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway here has issued a notice to Kuber Group director Vikas Malu over rash driving.

He was among the three people who were in the Rolls-Royce.

The police have sent out a notice in connection with an FIR registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt rashly and negligently) and 304 (culpable homicide).

Earlier, it was reported that the oil tanker was being driven on the wrong side and it collided with the luxury car near Umri village under Nagina police station limits on Tuesday afternoon.

However, according to the FIR registered on August 22 at the Nagina police station, it was the luxury vehicle that came from behind and hit the front tyre of the oil tanker.

As a result, the tanker lost its balance and overturned, according to the FIR.

The oil tanker driver and his helper were killed, while the three occupants of the Rolls-Royce were injured.

Police said Malu's interrogation would begin as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

