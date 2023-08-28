ISRO to launch solar mission Aditya-L1 on September 2

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced the launch of Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the Sun on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.

This is the next mission announced by ISRO after the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth, the space agency said.

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by ISRO.

In a social media post, ISOR said spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

(With PTI inputs)