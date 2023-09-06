Student slapping case: SC seeks report on probe status, victim protection

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Uttar Pradelice to file a report regarding the status of the investigation into the student slapping incident.

The court has further asked the Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) to report the steps taken to protect the victim of the crime.

Police on August 26 filed an FIR against Tripta Tyagi, a school teacher, for asking other students to slap a Muslim student, a video of which became viral on social media two weeks ago.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the notices to the police while considering a writ petition filed by social activist and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, seeking a proper investigation in the case.

Gandhi also sought to form guidelines regarding preventive and remedial measures within the school systems to prevent violence against children, including those belonging to religious minorities.

(With Live Law inputs)