SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2023 09:47 AM IST Updated: September 06, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Arun Kumar Sinha. Photo: Manorama Online

New Delhi: Special Protection Group (SPG) chief Arun Kumar Sinha (61) passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Sinha had been serving as the SPG Director since 2016. He was a 1987 Kerala cadre IPS officer, who was in charge of Prime Minister's security wing.

Sinha completed his education in Jharkhand. Arun Kumar Sinha has served in important positions of the Kerala Police such as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram. The mastermind who tried to assassinate Maldives President Abdul Gayoom was caught in the state capital when Arun Kumar Sinha was in charge of law and order.

RELATED ARTICLES

He played a crucial role in solving important cases like the email death threats against the Prime Minister and the President, and the letter bomb case. Crime Stopper system was introduced in the city when Sinha was the city police commissioner. Sinha has also received the President's Medal for Meritorious Service.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout