Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's departure has been delayed further as the replacement plane sent to pick him up developed a technical snag. The premier is grounded in India after the G20 Summit due to a mechanical issue with his official aircraft.

The replacement plane, which initially was routed through Rome on its way to India, was diverted to London due to a snag. The plane would leave the UK at the earliest of Tuesday morning London time, CBC News reported.

The Royal Canadian Air Force sent a CC-150 Polaris to India on Sunday night to pick up Trudeau and the Canadian delegation after the plane that took him there suffered a maintenance problem.

According to CBC News, a technician from Canada with the part needed to fix the plane is now flying a commercial airline to India. Sources said the part is not fundamental to flying the plane but is required to meet regulations. If the first plane can be fixed before the replacement plane arrives, it will bring Trudeau and the delegation home, the report said.

If neither plane is able to make the journey, a challenger jet in London could be sent to collect Trudeau and delegation, the report said.