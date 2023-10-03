Twin earthquakes hit Nepal; tremors felt in north India

New Delhi: Two successive earthquakes measuring 5.3 and 6.3 magnitudes hit western parts of Nepal on Tuesday afternoon in quick succession, with tremors reverberating through parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, according to the country's National Seismological Centre.

There was no immediate report of loss of life or property in the mountainous region.

Citing the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that the first earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude was recorded at 2.40 pm and another 6.3 magnitude quake at 3.06 pm in Bajhang district.

The epicentre for the strongest quake was 206 km southeast of the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and 284 north of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise residential buildings. The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.

"We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well. The Police control room in the pink city said there was no information yet about losses.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

(With PTI inputs)